Monday, 25 May 2020
WORLD

Singapore PM sends Aidilfitri greetings to Malaysian, Brunei, Indonesian leaders

24/05/2020 10:24 PM

SINGAPORE, May 24 -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today conveyed his Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to leaders of the republic’s neighbours that include Malaysia, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Lee made telephone calls to his Malaysian counterpart Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar; the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Lee reaffirmed his friendship with the leaders, and his strong support for the close cooperation that exists between the states and peoples.

He looked forward to working with them to secure the health and well-being of the populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and resuming and expanding the wider areas of cooperation as the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control, it said.

-- BERNAMA

