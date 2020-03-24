UN urges plastic awareness during COVID-19 lockdown

ANKARA, March 24 -- The United Nations (UN) encouraged families across the world to increase their children's awareness of plastic pollution with five fun activities as many practices social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic, reported Anadolu Agency.
As many countries have closed schools to hinder the spread of COVID-19, the UN in a statement called for people to raise awareness by teaching their children about plastic pollution, with global plastic production estimated to reach one billion tonnes annually by 2050.
Warning that eight million tonnes of plastic waste entered the oceans every year, the statement said: "There are many more ways that you can teach children at home about plastic pollution and its impacts."
It recommended making a musical instrument out of plastic rubbish, sorting contents in cupboards by the materials they are made of, having a plastic-free spa day, making a boat out of plastic waste and putting on a fashion show of clothes made out of rubbish as five "exciting activities" that can be done with children.
Plastic pollution continues to pose a serious risk to human and environmental health as it causes the death of hundreds of thousands of marine species while threatening human health due to toxins that enter the food chain from the plastics.
-- BERNAMA
