UN urges plastic awareness during COVID-19 lockdown

ANKARA, March 24 -- The United Nations (UN) encouraged families across the world to increase their children's awareness of plastic pollution with five fun activities as many practices social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic, reported Anadolu Agency.

As many countries have closed schools to hinder the spread of COVID-19, the UN in a statement called for people to raise awareness by teaching their children about plastic pollution, with global plastic production estimated to reach one billion tonnes annually by 2050.

Warning that eight million tonnes of plastic waste entered the oceans every year, the statement said: "There are many more ways that you can teach children at home about plastic pollution and its impacts."