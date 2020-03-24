Cameroon music icon dies from coronavirus in France

ANKARA, March 24 -- Manu Dibango, a veteran Afro-jazz star, has died from the coronavirus in France, his family announced on Tuesday.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19," Anadolu Agency quoted his family as saying in a statement on Facebook.
Dibango was a Cameroonian musician and songwriter who plays the saxophone and vibraphone.
He developed a musical style fusing jazz, funk and traditional Cameroonian music.
Last week, his family announced that Dibango was "resting well and calmly recovering."
He was named UNESCO Artist for Peace in 2004.
-- BERNAMA
