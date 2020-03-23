New York state to build temporary hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak

23/03/2020 02:56 PM

NEW YORK, March 23 -- The US state of New York will build four temporary hospitals to address imminent hospital capacity issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. According to Xinhua news agency, he listed the four sites selected as the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan, a Westchester county center, and locations at State University of New York's Stony Brook campus and Old Westbury campus. The state has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to explore possible locations to be turned into temporary medical facilities, he told a press conference.

"And now we just have to get it done and get it done quickly," he said. Regarding the fact that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will erect a federal hospital within the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, he said, "The federal hospital by FEMA is different than (from) the Army Corps of Engineers temporary facility." "The FEMA hospitals come with staff and with supplies. They're in 250-bed configurations. We're asking for four of those 250-bed configurations to be assembled in Javits Center," Cuomo added.

Experts predicted the peak of COVID-19 outbreak in New York to happen in early May, which would require as many as 110,000 hospital beds. Currently, the state has about 53,000. The New York governor also urged President Donald Trump to implement the Defense Production Act, which could mandate private companies to produce essential medical equipment. "We have cries from hospitals around the state. I have spoken to other governors across the country. They have the same situation," said Cuomo. "So I believe the federal government should immediately utilise the Defense Production Act."