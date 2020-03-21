Singapore records first two COVID-19 deaths

21/03/2020 01:56 PM

By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, March 21 (Bernama) -- Singapore today reported its first two COVID-19 related deaths. The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the first patient was a 75-year-old female Singaporean and the second case was a 64-year-old male Indonesian.

MOH said the elderly Singaporean was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Feb 23 for pneumonia and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. She, who had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, had been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) since admission to NCID. She developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after 26 days in the ICU at 7.52 am today.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian man was admitted in critical condition to the ICU at NCID on March 13, after arriving in Singapore from Indonesia on the same day, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on March 14. MOH said he, who had been cared for in the ICU since March 13, developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after nine days in the ICU at 10.15 am today. Before his arrival in Singapore on March 13, the patient had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia and had a history of heart disease, it said.