Joyous rewards await future hari raya celebrations - Chong Wei

24/05/2020 10:17 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 -- Former national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei advised Malaysians who are disappointed with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, to be patient. The three-time Olympic silver medallist also hoped that by being patient this year, Malaysians will be rewarded with the joy of celebrating the festival in the coming years in the lively atmosphere just like before. “To all my friends, I understand that everyone is feeling not so enthusiastic as the celebration this time is affected by measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Wong Mew Choo, my two sons and I would like seek forgiveness and extend our Hari Raya Aidilfitri wishes to those celebrating the occasion. Just like a badminton game, we restart.. ‘kosong-kosong (zero-zero),” he said in his Facebook posting today. The Penang-born player also recalled his childhood experience of visiting Aidilfitri open houses of his friends and neighbours as well as playing fireworks. “It is does not matter whose house was first (to visit), there would always be chicken rendang, ‘serunding’ (floss), ‘squid sambal and ketupat.

“When I entered Bukit Jalil Sports School, during Aidilfitri, the cafeteria will prepare special dishes and a group of us, wearing ‘baju Raya’ (traditional clothes) would ambush our coach’s house. Those were the sweetest memories,” shared the 37-year-old former singles player. Meanwhile, national track cycling champion, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who is celebrating Hari Raya in Melbourne, Australia, also reminded Malaysians to practise social distancing while celebrating and visiting relatives. “Do remember when you are visiting, avoid touching and shaking hands, and if you shake hands, remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.