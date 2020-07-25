PBS leader dismisses claims assemblymen offered millions to defect

KOTA KINABALU, July 25 -- There is no truth to claims by assemblymen in the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government that they had been offered millions to defect, said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He said the authorities should call up those who made such claims to determine their authenticity.

"The fact that they chose to go to the media instead of reporting the so-called multi-million offer to the authorities smacked of ulterior motives.