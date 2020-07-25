Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Saturday, 25 Jul 2020
POLITICS

PBS leader dismisses claims assemblymen offered millions to defect

25/07/2020 09:58 PM

KOTA KINABALU, July 25 -- There is no truth to claims by assemblymen in the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government that they had been offered millions to defect, said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He said the authorities should call up those who made such claims to determine their authenticity.

"The fact that they chose to go to the media instead of reporting the so-called multi-million offer to the authorities smacked of ulterior motives.

"Warisan leaders need to stop all the drama and the holier than thou attitude in rejecting so-called offers in the millions," he said in a statement here today. 

He said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal ought to be reminded that Barisan Nasional assemblymen who joined his party did so because of the change of government at the federal level after the 14th general electiion. 

"Hence, Mohd Shafie should understand that the need for a state government that is on the same page with Putrajaya was what prompted the possibility of assemblymen ditching the Warisan-led government," he added.

-- BERNAMA

