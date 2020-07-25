Dr Mahathir to decide on party after court ruling

LANGKAWI, July 25 -- Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hinted that he might form a new party if he fails in his High Court suit on the nullification of his membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Langkawi Member of Parliament said he and his team would also consider other options like joining an existing party if the court did not rule in his favour.

“If we want to contest in a general election, we need a party. So, we have to wait for the court ruling to decide whether to set up a party or not. We will also study the possibility of joining another party but nothing has been decided yet,” he said.