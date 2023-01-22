Anwar: Uphold integrity, reject corruption to realise country's development plan

GENERAL

22/01/2023 03:00 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Bernama) -- The government will always ensure good governance by upholding the principle of integrity, especially rejecting corrupt practices, to ensure that the country's development plan can be realised, said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He said that all parties in the Unity Government had been given clear instructions on the matter.

“We give clear rules; if you want to be strong (stable) and get the support of the people, leaders must reject corruption and abuse of power.

bootstrap slideshow “In this case, I stand firm, if you want to get rich, go out and become a businessman, not a minister, because if you do, the country will be ruined,” he said when speaking at the Chinese New Year open house, hosted by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) at the KLSCAH building here today. Anwar, who was accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was greeted on arrival by KLSCAH president, Ngan Teng Ye and its top management. Also present were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister, Liew Chin Tong.

Anwar said that in that regard he introduced the Malaysia Madani, as he is convinced that Malaysia's great potential can only be optimised if the principle of integrity is upheld and there are no corrupt practices, while leaders or ministers are not racing to accumulate wealth. The Prime Minister said he was firm on the matter, and thus far, all members of the Cabinet understood the direction outlined and implemented good governance consistently. “Malaysia is a rich country with a lot of capabilities, but if the leadership is still in the old way, the country will be ruined.