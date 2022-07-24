  COVID–19 NEWS   Japan's daily COVID cases top 180,000, set fresh record amid 7th wave | Canada approves first coronavirus vaccine for 6-month to 5-year-olds | India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants | COVID-19: New cases, fatalities on the rise - Health DG | COVID-19: Get boosted if you haven't - Khairy Jamaluddin | 
GENERAL

Four main dimensions as measures to ensure lasting food security

24/07/2022 07:29 PM

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 (Bernama) -- Four main dimensions will become the measures to ensure national food security can last for a long period of time.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the dimensions were availability, access, food security and nutrition, as well as natural sources and sustainability.

"The effort to tackle food security is a continuous effort and we have the capability to produce the food needs in our country.

"We only need to import products we don’t produce (or are insufficient) in the country, that’s why ministries and agencies are using various methods to boost the level of self-sustainable food products in our country,” he told reporters after officiating the Street Attack programme of the Sabah zone 2022 Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Malaysia 2022 at Tamu Jalan Gaya here today.

Ronald added that one such continuous effort was the ministry’s attempt at reducing the country’s dependence on foreign rice imports of 30 per cent.

He said food supply in the country was stable and various efforts under the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 are being conducted to ensure the availability of food for people in the country.

-- BERNAMA

Bernama is the trusted source of reliable real-time comprehensive and accurate news for both the public and media practitioners. Our news is published at www.bernama.com ; BERNAMA TV on: Astro Channel 502, unifi TV Channel 631, MYTV Channel 121 IFLIX; and Bernama Radio broadcasting locally on FM93.9 in Klang Valley, Johor (FM107.5), Kota Kinabalu (FM107.9) and Kuching (FM100.9).

Follow us on social media :
Facebook : @bernamaofficial, @bernamatv, @bernamaradio
Twitter : @bernama.com, @BernamaTV, @bernamaradio
Instagram : @bernamaofficial, @bernamatvofficial, @bernamaradioofficial
TikTok : @bernamaofficial

Keywords
four dimensions food security maha 2022 national agrofood policy 2.0
Related News
27 technology solutions to tackle food security issue ready to be implemented
Parliament news in brief: July 20
Challenges to ensure food supply chain remains stable among focus of Dewan Rakyat Wednesday
More News
Wei Chong-Kai Wun downs Oylmpic champs Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin to win Taipei Open
Kelantan AKM: Visitors flock to cooperative booth to buy cheap essential items
Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Expo offers more than 30,000 job opportunities
BERNAMA
Malaysian National News Agency

Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

 +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
 helpdesk[at]bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Market
Energy
Sports
Politics
B Focus
Features
World
Nam News Network (NNN)
Thoughts
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press
Archived

Microsite

BUDGET 2022
Health
Webinar

Region

Central
Northern
Southern
East
Sabah
Sarawak

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Product and Services
Kerjaya@BERNAMA
Quotation / Tender

© 2022 BERNAMA   • Disclaimer   • Privacy Policy   • Security Policy  