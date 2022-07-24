Four main dimensions as measures to ensure lasting food security

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 (Bernama) -- Four main dimensions will become the measures to ensure national food security can last for a long period of time.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the dimensions were availability, access, food security and nutrition, as well as natural sources and sustainability.

"The effort to tackle food security is a continuous effort and we have the capability to produce the food needs in our country.