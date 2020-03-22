Special aircraft on evacuation mission from Tehran arrives in KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- The special flight carrying Malaysian nationals from Tehran, Iran, one of the countries which have been severely infected by the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang early today.

The AirAsia flight chartered specifically for the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission initiated by the Malaysian government landed at 6.35 am, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

An earlier report said a total of 46 individuals, including children, who had registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran were brought home in the special flight which departed from Tehran last night.