Raja Permaisuri Agong treats COVID-19 medical teams with her cooking

21/03/2020 11:46 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 -- The caring touch of the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has always capture the hearts of the people and in this bleak COVID-19 outbreak she again brings cheers to the medical teams fighting the disease at the frontline. The cooking enthusiast Queen today rolled off her royal sleeves to personally prepare “nasi berlauk” for the personnel working at Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya. “Today I cooked for the doctors, nurses and staff at Sg Buloh Hospital...may Allah bless and protect them, working hard for our country Malaysia...” the Raja Permaisuri Agong said in her Instagram posting.

In the posting, she said the treat comprising white rice, curry chicken, fried vegetables and omelette were packed and distributed to the staff of Sungai Buluh Hospital. The personnel of CPRC gets to enjoy her “cheminahsayang fried rice” with sambal tumis bilis as well as muffin to go along. "Cheminahsayang fried rice and sambal tumis bilis ... for officers, doctors and nurses on duty at CPRC," said the Permaisuri Agong.

All over netizens were touched by the care shown by Tunku Azizah to medical personnel who are been battling COVID-19 and saving Malaysians from the disease. Among the comments captured: bayahness: Ampun Tuanku.. As one of the health workers at hospital in Sg Buloh, I am very touched by Tuanku’s concern for us. Hail the Queen... May Allah bless all. You are my idol . Ampun Tuanku