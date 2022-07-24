  COVID–19 NEWS   Japan's daily COVID cases top 180,000, set fresh record amid 7th wave | Canada approves first coronavirus vaccine for 6-month to 5-year-olds | India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants | COVID-19: New cases, fatalities on the rise - Health DG | COVID-19: Get boosted if you haven't - Khairy Jamaluddin | 
GENERAL

Few high-powered motorcycle riders detected using 'L' licence for long period - JPJ

24/07/2022 06:06 PM

BENTONG, July 24 (Bernama) -- A few high powered motorcycle riders were detected using their learner driving licence (L licence) for a long period of time including when participating in a motorcycle convoy.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Aedy Fadly Ramli said that upon checking, it was found they have never converted their L licence to B-Full class licence.

“There are also those (high-powered motorcyclists) who do not possess these two licences (L and B-Full) and they are not supposed to ride motorcycles with capacities of 250cc and above,” he told reporters when met during Phase 1 of an operation codenamed of Op Lejang at the Bentong Toll Plaza, here today.

Aedy Fadly, therefore, advised the motocyclists to immediately get their B-Full class licence to avoid stern legal action in the future.

Meanwhile, he said through the operation which started at 8 am today, more than 3,000 motorcycles had been inspected and action was taken against 796 of them for various offences.

“The most committed traffic offences are not having a valid driving licence and riding a motorcycle without road tax,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said from 2018 to June 2022 JPJ inspected 3.7 million motorcycles and took action against 1.3 million motorcycles for various offences.

“Among the top traffic offences were driving without a valid licence and  no insurance coverage,” he said adding that JPJ would beef up monitoring and enforcement on highways as well as federal and state roads from time to time to curb illegal street racing.

-- BERNAMA

