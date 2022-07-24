Few high-powered motorcycle riders detected using 'L' licence for long period - JPJ

BENTONG, July 24 (Bernama) -- A few high powered motorcycle riders were detected using their learner driving licence (L licence) for a long period of time including when participating in a motorcycle convoy.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Aedy Fadly Ramli said that upon checking, it was found they have never converted their L licence to B-Full class licence.

“There are also those (high-powered motorcyclists) who do not possess these two licences (L and B-Full) and they are not supposed to ride motorcycles with capacities of 250cc and above,” he told reporters when met during Phase 1 of an operation codenamed of Op Lejang at the Bentong Toll Plaza, here today.