MOE reviews more efficient approach to teacher transfer issue - Radzi Jidin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently in the final phase of reviewing a more efficient and comprehensive approach regarding the country’s teacher transfer policy.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry was aware that the issue of transfer requests among teachers in the country had dragged on for many years.

“I have been examining documents and discussing this matter since this morning. InsyaAllah, MOE will continue to do its best for the future education of the country’s new generation," he said via a Facebook post today.