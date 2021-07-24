  COVID–19 NEWS   PPN's success needs support of all parties - PM Muhyiddin | Latest count of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia | SOP relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals to be announced within next few days - PM | Govt still has fiscal space to help rakyat, businesses -- PM | PPN: 49 more premises including factories ordered to close Friday | 
GENERAL

MOE reviews more efficient approach to teacher transfer issue - Radzi Jidin

Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin
24/07/2021 10:56 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently in the final phase of reviewing a more efficient and comprehensive approach regarding the country’s teacher transfer policy.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry was aware that the issue of transfer requests among teachers in the country had dragged on for many years.

“I have been examining documents and discussing this matter since this morning. InsyaAllah, MOE will continue to do its best for the future education of the country’s new generation," he said via a Facebook post today.

He said in considering transfer applications submitted by teachers it was important to ensure that students' learning was not affected.

"This means that available vacancies and subject options are the main considerations," he added.

-- BERNAMA 

