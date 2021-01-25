13 drug syndicate members expected to be charged tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 25 -- Thirteen syndicate members believed to be involved in the country’s biggest drug haul worth RM201 million in the city two weeks ago, are expected to be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said eight of them would be charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act while the other five would be under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

He said another four suspects have been released and will be called as prosecution witnesses tomorrow.