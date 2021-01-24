Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Sunday, 24 Jan 2021
Strong quake hits south of Shetland Islands

24/01/2021 10:24 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 -- A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale was reported south of Shetland Islands at  7.36 am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the quake was detected  2,556 kilometres (km) south of Puerto Montt, Chile, at a depth of 45 km.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

-- BERNAMA

 

 


 

