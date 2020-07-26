Kedah agrees with proposal to relocate Bukit Malut residents -- MB

ALOR SETAR, July 26 -- The Kedah government has accepted and agreed to the proposal for residents living in illegal settlements in Bukit Malut, Langkawi to be relocated to other areas, said Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He, however, did not disclose the party who submitted the proposal and had asked the party to bring the matter up to the National Security Council (MKN) for further action.

“The state government has agreed to the proposal to relocate them (Bukit Malut residents) to other areas in Langkawi and it is now up to the MKN to make a decision. But I am confident that the MKN will agree with the proposal," he told reporters after launching Menara Alor Setar's latest feature "Star View” here today.