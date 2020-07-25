Police arrest man in viral photo with pistol under waistband

GEORGE TOWN, July 25 -- Police have arrested a man, whose picture with a pistol while riding a motorcycle on the Tun Dr. Lim Chong Eu Expressway towards the Penang Bridge, had gone viral, here, yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the 35-year-old man, who worked as a security guard, was picked up at his workplace in Sungai Ara, near here at about 3 am today to assist in investigation.

"The man admitted that the viraled picture was him and he said that he had bought the fake gun (airsoft gun) or ‘pistol tembak cicak’ (pistol to shoot house gecko) at a grocery store in the Tanjung Tokong area last May for RM70.