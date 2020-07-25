Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Saturday, 25 Jul 2020
GENERAL

Putrajaya to have mega-urban farm - Annuar

25/07/2020 07:06 PM

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 -- The Federal Territories Ministry plans to expand mega-urban farming in Putrajaya, especially in idle lands, Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

He said the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) has identified 13.76 hectares of land in Precinct 20 for the purpose.

“In Putrajaya, there is still plenty of land, including those idle for about four to five years. So, we can consider productive activities to use the land, including PPj's plan to create mega-urban farm,” he told reporters after opening the Recycling Innovation Facility (FIKS), the country’s first recycling learning centre at Precinct 5 here.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would also study the use of suitable local flowers to decorate the landscape along the protocol roads in Putrajaya.

 -- BERNAMA

