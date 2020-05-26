Former NSTP group editor Ahmad Talib dies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 -- Former New Straits Times Press (NSTP) group editor, Datuk Ahmad A. Talib died at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here at 5.42 pm today.

He was 69-years-old.

The sad news of the death of the former director of News and Editorial Operations, Media Prima Berhad was shared by the deceased’s daughter Sophia Ahmad in a post on her Facebook page.