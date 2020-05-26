Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Former NSTP group editor Ahmad Talib dies

26/05/2020 07:29 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 -- Former New Straits Times Press (NSTP) group editor, Datuk Ahmad A. Talib died at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here at 5.42 pm today.

He was 69-years-old.

The sad news of the death of the former director of News and Editorial Operations, Media Prima Berhad was shared by the deceased’s daughter Sophia Ahmad in a post on her Facebook page.

Sophia also informed that her father’s remains would be taken to Masjid Al Muqarrobin, Bandar Tasik Selatan for burial.

The solat jenazah, she said, will be conducted at the same venue. God willing, the body of the deceased will be buried today. Hopefully those who know him will say Al Fatihah for him, may Allah bless and love his soul,” said the post. 

-- BERNAMA

