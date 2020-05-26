Batu Gajah firemen rescue boy from locked car

IPOH, May 26 -- A four-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters after he was found locked inside his parents’ car at a house in Taman Gerbang Seputeh, Batu Gajah, about 30 kilometres from here today.

According to Batu Gajah Fire and Rescue station operations chief Mohd Isa Zainal, his department received a distress call at 12.44 pm before a team of six rescuers was dispatched to the scene.

He said based on the information received, the child was placed in the car with the engine running while his parents packed and loaded items into the boot of vehicle to return home.