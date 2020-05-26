Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Batu Gajah firemen rescue boy from locked car

26/05/2020 05:15 PM

IPOH, May 26 -- A four-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters after he was found locked inside his parents’ car at a house in Taman Gerbang Seputeh, Batu Gajah, about 30 kilometres from here today.

According to Batu Gajah Fire and Rescue station operations chief Mohd Isa Zainal, his department received a distress call at 12.44 pm before a team of six rescuers was dispatched to the scene.

He said based on the information received, the child was placed in the car with the engine running while his parents packed and loaded items into the boot of vehicle to return home.

“It was learned that the incident occurred at the house of the boy's grandmother. The parents could not open the car door because the car key was in the vehicle and the child may have accidentally locked the car,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Isa said the rescuers used special tools to unlock the car door and saved the child without any injuries. The operation ended at 1.05 pm.

-- BERNAMA

