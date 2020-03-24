Fisherman stays afloat at sea for hours hanging on to biscuit tin

KOTA TINGGI (Johor), March 24 -- A fisherman who fell off a boat stayed afloat at sea for 15 hours through the night, holding on tightly to nothing more than a biscuit tin.

Ayub Musa, 35, related his ordeal after he was rescued at 8 am yesterday by other fishermen, said Johor Maritime director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid today.

Ayub had fallen off a fishing boat into the sea off Tanjung Sedili near here at about 5 pm on Sunday, he said, adding that none of his colleagues knew that he had gone missing.