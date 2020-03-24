Fisherman stays afloat at sea for hours hanging on to biscuit tin

KOTA TINGGI (Johor), March 24 -- A fisherman who fell off a boat stayed afloat at sea for 15 hours through the night, holding on tightly to nothing more than a biscuit tin.
Ayub Musa, 35, related his ordeal after he was rescued at 8 am yesterday by other fishermen, said Johor Maritime director First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid today.
Ayub had fallen off a fishing boat into the sea off Tanjung Sedili near here at about 5 pm on Sunday, he said, adding that none of his colleagues knew that he had gone missing.
“He was able to hold on to a floating biscuit tin and, fortunately, some other fishermen spotted him at 8 am yesterday in a weakened state,” Aminuddin said in a statement.
He was brought to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone office and sent to the nearest health clinic, he added.
Aminuddin also advised fishermen to take precautions in view of COVID-19 and maintain personal hygiene at all times and wear face masks.
He said that in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO), in force from March 18 to 31, only merchant shipping and fishing are allowed in Johor waters and not recreational activities such as sport fishing.
-- BERNAMA
