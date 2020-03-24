PLUS defers RFID implementation on its highways and LPT2

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- The launch of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) payment system at all toll plazas on PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) highways, as well as on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2), which is scheduled for April 1, has been deferred to a new date upon the lifting of the Movement Control Order (MCO) currently in force to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement today, PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said all testing and progressive work have also been halted in line with the MCO to ensure the safety and personal health of PLUS employees and highway users.
“All work to fully complete the RFID readiness on PLUS-operated highways will resume once the MCO is lifted.
“At PLUS, we believe the MCO is an important move to protect the health, safety, and the wellbeing of not just our employees, but all Malaysians from the threat of COVID-19, he said.
The launch of the RFID payment system will involve 83 closed system toll plazas on PLUS highways and 10 on the LPT2.
“PLUS also takes this opportunity to urge the public to adhere to the MCO and to remain at home in order to help flatten the spread of COVID-19 and more crucially to protect one’s health and family’s wellbeing,” he added.
-- BERNAMA
