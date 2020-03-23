Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
GENERAL

10 more Asian nations to receive medical supply donations from Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations 

23/03/2020 03:17 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 -- The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to fuel the global fight against COVID-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive a donation totalling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits and 36,000 pieces of protective clothing.

Essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers will also be donated, according to a statement.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies to 10 more countries across Asia. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!,” said Jack Ma, who announced the latest foundation pledges through his Twitter account.

Delivery of the donations will leverage the robust capabilities of the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) to overcome the significant logistical and transportation challenge presented by the vast number of countries and their geographical remoteness.

Earlier, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines that also leveraged eWTP’s strong logistics capability for speedy and reliable transportation and delivery.

-- BERNAMA

