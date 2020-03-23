10 more Asian nations to receive medical supply donations from Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations 

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 -- The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to fuel the global fight against COVID-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive a donation totalling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits and 36,000 pieces of protective clothing.

Essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers will also be donated, according to a statement.