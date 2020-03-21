COVID-19: 190 KD Mahawangsa crew under quarantine

LUMUT, March 21 -- About 190 crew members, including 12 Royal Malaysian Navy officers, aboard the KD Mahawangsa frigate have been quarantined after one of them was suspected to have been infected with COVID-19.

The Western Fleet Command Headquarters said in a statement today that the crew member was believed to have been infected after his wife came into close contact with a suspected COVID-19 individual.

“All crew members have been quarantined aboard KD Mahawangsa, while their family members classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) have been placed under home quarantine,” it said.