Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Kuala Lumpur 26°C
GENERAL

COVID-19: 190 KD Mahawangsa crew under quarantine

KD Mahawangsa
x
RELATED NEWS
PBAPP suspends meter reading operations until March 31
Ranhill SAJ offers 50 pct discount for B40 group in March
21/03/2020 06:48 PM

LUMUT, March 21 -- About 190 crew members, including 12 Royal Malaysian Navy officers, aboard the KD Mahawangsa frigate have been quarantined after one of them was suspected to have been infected with COVID-19.

The Western Fleet Command Headquarters said in a statement today that the crew member was believed to have been infected after his wife came into close contact with a suspected COVID-19 individual.

“All crew members have been quarantined aboard KD Mahawangsa, while their family members classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) have been placed under home quarantine,” it said.

The statement added that similar action was taken when 150 crew members aboard KD Lekiu returned after escorting a Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas 2 tanker from South Korea on March 4. All of them tested negative for the virus.

RMN continues to carry out its tasks and responsibilities as usual and is not affected by the virus outbreak while any official decision regarding infected crew members will only be issued by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

-- BERNAMA

RELATED NEWS
PBAPP suspends meter reading operations until March 31
Ranhill SAJ offers 50 pct discount for B40 group in March
RECOMMENDED
Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends international flights
UOB Malaysia to assist customers affected by COVID-19
Colombia announces lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy