Movement Control Order: Time to take care of mental health - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 -- The two-week movement control order period is a time for everyone to take care of their mental health amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Befrienders KL patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said the disease which had been declared as pandemic could spark fear and cause anxiety as well as intense pressure among people from all walks of life.

“Among the things that you can do to overcome fear is to limit your screen time...you can also do many other beneficial activities such as drawing, meditation, writing journals and praying.