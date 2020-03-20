Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Kuala Lumpur 29°C
GENERAL

Movement Control Order: Time to take care of mental health - Lee Lam Thye

Lee Lam Thye
x
RELATED NEWS
Petrol stations in six Pahang districts allowed to operate as normal
Order: KBS announces seven initiatives to lighten burden of youths
20/03/2020 09:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 -- The two-week movement control order period is a time for everyone to take care of their mental health amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Befrienders KL patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement today said the disease which had been declared as pandemic could spark fear and cause anxiety as well as intense pressure among people from all walks of life.

“Among the things that you can do to overcome fear is to limit your screen time...you can also do many other beneficial activities such as drawing, meditation, writing journals and praying.

“Share positive and encouraging messages on social media such as stories of those who have recovered from COVID-19 or dedicated health care workers who work tirelessly and selflessly around the clock,” he said.

Lee also advised those who live alone to stay in touch with their loved ones through phone and video calls.

Those who struggle with stress or just need someone to talk to can contact Befrienders KL at 03-7956 8145 for emotional support, he added.

Lee also advised the public to obtain verified information about COVID-19 from trusted sources such as the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, he called on the government to provide psychosocial support especially to health workers in the frontline combating COVID-19.

-- BERNAMA

 

 

RELATED NEWS
Petrol stations in six Pahang districts allowed to operate as normal
Order: KBS announces seven initiatives to lighten burden of youths
RECOMMENDED
Malaysia Airports ramping up initiatives to curb spread of COVID-19
Super League: Melaka docked three points for not settling arrears
MyIX records highest internet traffic peak

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy