Policeman charged with receiving RM250 bribe

IPOH, July 26 -- A policeman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of soliciting bribes, amounting to RM250, from a man who was allegedly caught for “khalwat” (close proximity).
Abdul Hadi Abu Bakar, 28, however, pleaded not guilty to both the charges before S. Indra Nehru.
The policeman, with the rank of lance corporal and attached with the Ipoh district police headquarters , was alleged to have received RM50 from the man, aged 25, as an inducement that action would not be taken against him and his girlfriend for alleged “khalwat”.
The offence was allegedly committed at a car park at Taman D.R. Seenivasagam here at 2 am on Dec 30, 2019.
He was also charged with soliciting RM200 from the same man for the same purpose behind Restoran Pelita Nasi Kandar at Jalan Kamaruddin Isa, Taman Fair Park, between12.30 pm and 12.45 pm on Jan 5, 2020.
He faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years or fine of five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.
Abdul Hadi was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety on both chharges and the court set Oct 28 for mention.
Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Maziyah Mansor prosecuted, while Abdul Hadi was represented by lawyer Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif.
