Policeman charged with receiving RM250 bribe

IPOH, July 26 -- A policeman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of soliciting bribes, amounting to RM250, from a man who was allegedly caught for “khalwat” (close proximity).

Abdul Hadi Abu Bakar, 28, however, pleaded not guilty to both the charges before S. Indra Nehru.

The policeman, with the rank of lance corporal and attached with the Ipoh district police headquarters , was alleged to have received RM50 from the man, aged 25, as an inducement that action would not be taken against him and his girlfriend for alleged “khalwat”.