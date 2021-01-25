Yayasan Hasanah to start delivery of digital devices via CERDIK initiative in February

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 -- Yayasan Hasanah, a sister entity of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, will provide laptops, tablets and data connectivity to students from lower-income families under the CERDIK initiative starting next month.

CERDIK, a pilot initiative announced in Budget 2021, aims to help these students adapt to the new norm of online lessons, e-learning, and outside-classroom teaching.

The foundation, which is the secretariat of the initiative, said in a statement that it involves contributions worth RM150 million from 13 government-linked investment companies such as Khazanah, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Employees Provident Fund, and Petroliam Nasional Bhd.