COVID-19: Felda delays payments via cash, cheques

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- Felda said the delay in payments to settlers, suppliers, contractors and vendors by way of cash and cheques was due to the thorough cleaning and disinfection of Menara Felda, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it said that payments to settlers via their registered bank accounts, totalling RM13.83 million, were on schedule, adding that the balance of the payments and payments to all the parties would be made on April 1.

In a statement today, Felda said the deep cleaning and disinfection of Menara Felda, which began on March 20, was conducted following the Health Ministry’s recommendation, adding that the entire process was expected to be completed by March 25.