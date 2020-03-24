COVID-19: Felda delays payments via cash, cheques

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- Felda said the delay in payments to settlers, suppliers, contractors and vendors by way of cash and cheques was due to the thorough cleaning and disinfection of Menara Felda, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, it said that payments to settlers via their registered bank accounts, totalling RM13.83 million, were on schedule, adding that the balance of the payments and payments to all the parties would be made on April 1.
In a statement today, Felda said the deep cleaning and disinfection of Menara Felda, which began on March 20, was conducted following the Health Ministry’s recommendation, adding that the entire process was expected to be completed by March 25.
“The management understands and is concerned about parties who are affected by the decision to delay the payments.
“In order to facilitate future payments, each settler should open a bank account if they do not have one, or reactivate their bank accounts to enable payments via online transfers, instead of cash payments,” it said.
Felda also urged settlers, contractors and interested parties who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to remain patient and understand the current situation.
“The management is taking this matter seriously and will look for the best solution to handle this crisis, and will provide the updates from time to time,” it added.
-- BERNAMA
