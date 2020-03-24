SC announces further relief measures for capital market licensed entities

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced further relief measures, which will immediately benefit 231 licensed entities, 30 registered audit firms and 9,663 licensed individuals.

In a statement today, the SC said these measures, which aim to ease the cost burden of capital market participants, complement the wider relief efforts under the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (ESP 2020) unveiled by the government on Feb 27.

The new relief measures include a waiver of the SC’s annual licensing fees for 2020 on the core regulated activity of all Capital Markets Services Licence (CMSL) entities with profit before tax of RM5 million or less during financial year 2019, as well as a waiver of the annual licensing fees for the year 2020 for all individual CMSL holders and Capital Markets Services Representative’s Licence (CMSRL) holders.