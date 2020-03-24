LeddarTech strengthens management team via 4 executive appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- LeddarTech® recently announced the addition of four executives to the corporation, enhancing product vision and development, manufacturing, supply chain and strategic partnerships.
According to a statement, Stéphane Rousseau has been appointed vice-president of Global Operations, overseeing manufacturing, production engineering, project management, quality & standard conformity, IT and Supply Chain.
Dr David Cheskis, as the vice-president of Product Line Management, will oversee system-on-chip (SoC), software and LiDAR module product lines for automotive and mobility.
Having been with LeddarTech over the past decade, Michael Poulin takes over as vice-president of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development. His key responsibilities entail strategic partnerships and the Leddar™ Ecosystem, as well as lead corporate strategic planning and other growth initiatives.
Lastly, David Moon joins LeddarTech as director of Automotive Products within the Product Line Management team. He will manage the team for the automotive LiDAR SoC products.
LeddarTech® is an industry leader in LiDAR technology, providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market.
-- BERNAMA
