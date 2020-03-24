LeddarTech strengthens management team via 4 executive appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- LeddarTech® recently announced the addition of four executives to the corporation, enhancing product vision and development, manufacturing, supply chain and strategic partnerships.

According to a statement, Stéphane Rousseau has been appointed vice-president of Global Operations, overseeing manufacturing, production engineering, project management, quality & standard conformity, IT and Supply Chain.

Dr David Cheskis, as the vice-president of Product Line Management, will oversee system-on-chip (SoC), software and LiDAR module product lines for automotive and mobility.