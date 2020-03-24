RAM Ratings: Plunging oil prices to suppress inflation

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- RAM Rating Services Bhd’s (RAM Ratings) overall outlook on domestic inflation for this year has become significantly more dovish amid the plunge in global oil prices.

It said while the inflation rate is envisaged to remain largely unchanged at 1.5 per cent in February, the rating agency anticipates it to shift lower through the rest the year, coming in at an average of 0.7 per cent for the full year as opposed to its earlier projection of 1.7 per cent.

“Given the failure of OPEC+ to reach an agreement over new output cuts and compounded by feeble demand due to COVID-19, the price of Brent crude nosedived from US$45.3/barrel on March 6, to US$27.0 on March 20,” it said in a statement today.