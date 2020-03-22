Govt invites public to give feedback on improving economy via new dedicated platform

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- The government has set up a dedicated platform to enable the public to give their feedback for stabilising and boosting the country’s economy, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, said in a statement today that the feedback provided would be analysed to be turned into input for the weekly Economic Action Council (EAC) meetings.
He said the public and private sector could share their feedback with the EAC Secretariat from today via www.mea.gov.my/ms/ekonomikita.
Mustapa said the dedicated platform was formed as a result of the EAC’s inaugural meeting on March 16.
The government established the EAC, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to ensure a sustainable domestic economic growth and raise the confidence of local and foreign investors.
-- BERNAMA
