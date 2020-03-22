Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Kuala Lumpur 33°C
BUSINESS

Govt invites public to give feedback on improving economy via new dedicated platform

x
RELATED NEWS
Teleport focuses on moving medical supplies for frontliners
MAICCI: Putrajaya should pump RM120 bln more into stimulus package
22/03/2020 03:49 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- The government has set up a dedicated platform to enable the public to give their feedback for stabilising and boosting the country’s economy, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, said in a statement today that the feedback provided would be analysed to be turned into input for the weekly Economic Action Council (EAC) meetings.

He said the public and private sector could share their feedback with the EAC Secretariat from today via www.mea.gov.my/ms/ekonomikita. 

Mustapa said the dedicated platform was formed as a result of the EAC’s inaugural meeting on March 16.

The government established the EAC, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to ensure a sustainable domestic economic growth and raise the confidence of local and foreign investors.

-- BERNAMA

RELATED NEWS
Teleport focuses on moving medical supplies for frontliners
MAICCI: Putrajaya should pump RM120 bln more into stimulus package
RECOMMENDED
COVID-19: MTUC proposes fund to help B40, M40 groups
KKMM probes 42 cases of fake news on COVID-19 And MCO
COVID-19: Thailand reports record-high 188 new cases, total now 599

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy