PH confident majority at by-election will exceed GE-14

Last Update: 12/11/2019











JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 12 -- Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident it could win the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary Constituency by-election and reap a bigger majority compared to the 14th General Election (GE-14).

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the confidence was based on a research conducted in the parliamentary area.

He said the PH machinery had also descended to conduct a house-to-house visit and small scale ceramah programmes to approach and touch the hearts of the people.

‘’We hope to get a bigger majority because we now have a government. To date, our campaign is continuing aggressively and we want to ensure the people down there, the kampong people, know the importance and need to support the present government.

‘’Indeed, there was a mega ceramah yesterday involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Parti Keadilan Rakyat president) and party leaders. I saw the very positive reception and response. So, based on the latest survey, god willing I am very confident the PH government can retain the seat in Tanjung Piai,’’ said Dr Sahrudin, who is also PH machinery director for the Tanjung Piai by-election, here today.

In GE-14, the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik won the seat with a 524-vote majority to beat Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (Pas-Berjasa).

-- BERNAMA