Main Page  I  Northern  I  South  I  East  I  Central  I Sabah & Sarawak  I  Versi B. Melayu  I  BERNAMA.COM
 
 

PH confident majority at by-election will exceed GE-14


Last Update: 12/11/2019




JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 12  -- Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident it could win the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary Constituency by-election and reap a bigger majority compared to the 14th General Election (GE-14).

Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the confidence was based on a research conducted in the parliamentary area.

He said the PH machinery had also descended to conduct a house-to-house visit and small scale ceramah programmes to approach and touch the hearts of the people.

‘’We hope to get a bigger majority because we now have a government. To date, our campaign is continuing aggressively and we want to ensure the people down there, the kampong people, know the importance and need to support the present government.

‘’Indeed, there was a mega ceramah yesterday involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Parti Keadilan Rakyat president) and party leaders. I saw the very positive reception and response. So, based on the latest survey, god willing I am very confident the PH government can retain the seat in Tanjung Piai,’’ said Dr Sahrudin, who is also PH machinery director for the Tanjung Piai by-election, here today.

In GE-14, the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik won the seat with a 524-vote majority to beat Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (Pas-Berjasa).

-- BERNAMA
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
     
   
 

Parties urged to keep emotions in check ahead of Tanjung Piai polls

  
     

Walkabout campaign must be clear, police permit needed for house-to-house campaigning

  
     

Edra sponsors Melaka Sports School for football training

  
     

Sultan Muhammad V wants implementation of five federal projects in Kelantan to be expedited

  
     
 
     
 

.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .

 
     
     
   
   
     
     
     
   
     
   
     
 

 
© 2019 BERNAMA. All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy| Security Policy
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form except with the prior
written permission of BERNAMA. Best viewed in Firefox 35.0.1 & Internet Explorer 8.0 with 1024 x 768 resolution

 