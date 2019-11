Flood situation in Hilir Perak improves

Last Update: 03/11/2019











IPOH, Nov 3-- The stagnant flood situation in the Hilir Perak district has improved today which enabled over 80 evacuees at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, to be allowed to return home.

According to the Social Welfare Department disaster information portal, only 64 people are were left at the centre as at 8 pm tonight, compared to 152 people this morning.

Meanwhile, 277 flood evacuees in Kerian are still taking shelter at two PPS, namely in SK Changkat Lobak (149) and at SK Parit Haji Aman (128), while 82 others, at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung.

The number of flood evacuees in Perak now stood at 423.

Stagnant flood is where the water could not flow out to the sea or rivers.

-- BERNAMA