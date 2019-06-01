Arab male who threatened wife, beat son was arrested in Sandakan

LAHAD DATU, June 1 (Bernama) -- An Arab male, who originated from Jordan and was believed to have committed a criminal threat on his wife and assaulted his son to the extent of causing injury here, was detained in a hotel in Sandakan this morning.

Lahad Datu OCPD ACP Nasri Mansor said in a statement here today that Hani Mosbah Ramadan Al Ayaydeh, 43, was detained by a police team from the Lahad Datu Criminal Investigation Department at about 3.45 am.

On Thursday (May 30), the suspect’s wife had lodged a police report as she feared for her personal safety and that of her son.

The police report was lodged after the eight-year-old son of the suspect had been beaten by the suspect to the extent of causing injury last Sunday (May 26).

Three days later (Wednesday), an argument between the suspect and his wife broke out as the wife did not agree to make a passport for their youngest child to be taken back to Jordan.

-- BERNAMA