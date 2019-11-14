Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Last update: 14/11/2019

GAZA CITY, Nov 14 -- A cease-fire was reached in Gaza on Thursday following two days of bloody Israeli escalation, Anadolu Agency reported.



The Islamic Jihad group said it will hold fire after Israel agreed to an Egyptian-mediated truce.



Musab Al-Braim, the Islamic Jihad group's spokesman, told Anadolu Agency that a cease-fire has been reached in Gaza that came into effect at 5 am local time (0300GMT).



Al-Braim said that based "on implementing the demands of the Palestinian resistance groups, the Islamic Jihad accepted the cease-fire" with Israel.



"The cease-fire began under Egyptian sponsorship after the Occupation (Israel) submitted to the conditions set by Islamic Jihad on behalf of Palestinian resistance factions," Al-Braim added.



An Israeli military spokesman also confirmed the cease-fire.



The escalation left 34 Palestinians dead and more than 110 injured.



The military escalation started after Israel assassinated a prominent Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu al-Atta.



The Palestinian resistance groups fired hundreds of rockets in response to the Israeli escalation.



-- BERNAMA







