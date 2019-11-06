Hong Kong lawmaker injured in knife attack

Last update: 06/11/2019

SOURCE: https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3036492/hong-kong-lawmaker-junius-ho-injured-along-two-others-knife

HONG KONG, Nov 6 -- A Hong Kong lawmaker was injured in a knife attack and sent to hospital Wednesday morning, reported Xinhua news agency.



Junius Ho, a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was reportedly stabbed in the left side of his chest by a male with a knife at Richland Garden, Tuen Mun at about 8.44 am.



Ho was running for the re-election in district council of Tuen Mun.



Ho, along with the attacker, was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital.



The legislator was not in a life-threatening condition and would receive surgery, according to his statement.



The attack happened in his election campaign event in Lok Tsui, in which two of Ho's colleagues sustained injuries in hands and arms.



Ho has voiced support for the HKSAR government and the police in reining in the months-long turmoil and called for an end of violence repeatedly since June.



"It was a dark day for Hong Kong district election," Ho said in the statement. "The pro-establishment candidates have been under the shadow of black terror, with offices destroyed and themselves slandered."



The HKSAR government condemned the attack and stressed such violent acts must not be tolerated in a statement Wednesday.



Hong Kong has always been diverse and inclusive, and residents should remain peaceful and rational, and respect each other when expressing opinions, according to the statement.



One male was under arrest and further investigations are underway.



--BERNAMA







