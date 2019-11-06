Trump, Johnson speak by phone

Last update: 06/11/2019

LONDON, Nov 6 -- United States President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed security issues, an upcoming The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit and tariffs late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, quoting a Downing Street spokesperson as saying.



In a phone call, Johnson welcomed the US operation which led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and stressed the “ongoing importance” of the fight against the terrorist organisation.



He said he “looked forward to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting next month.”



Trump and Johnson also “agreed on the need for burden-sharing and for NATO to prepare for future threats.”



Johnson urged the US President to “lift tariffs on goods, including Scotch Whiskey.”



He also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs.



