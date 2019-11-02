Palestinian killed by Israeli Forces on Gaza Strip border - Health Ministry

Last update: 02/11/2019

GAZA, Nov 2 -- A Palestinian man died as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Sputnik news agency reported Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, as saying Saturday.



Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Israeli combat planes struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to 10 rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave.



The IDF subsequently said they had struck targets of the Hamas movement, which controlled Gaza.



"The 27-year-old Palestinian died today at dawn as a result of an Israeli airstrike in the city of Khan Younis in the enclave," al-Qidra said.



The Israeli military reported that the rockets were fired late on Friday. Eight of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system. One of the rockets hit a residential building in southern Israel, damaging it.



On Friday, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government’s Balfour Declaration, published on Nov 2, 1917.



The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.



The protest led to clashes with the Israeli forces. Ninety-six Palestinians have been injured in the violence.



-- BERNAMA














