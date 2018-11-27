malay english mandarin arabic espanol fb tw ig

'Toy Story' this is not, as Aussie police bust woman for smuggling 13kg meth in toys

Last update: 27/11/2018
 
SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Bernama) -- A United States (US) woman took ‘Toy Story’ to another level when she was busted by the authorities  for allegedly ‘toying’ with illegal drugs at the Sydney airport Sunday.

Stopped for baggage examination after her flight, the 37-year-old from San Francisco was found with 13kg of methamphetamine hidden inside children’s toys 

Australian Border Force (ABF) personnel stumbled on 25 suspicious packages hidden inside four boxes of toys, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to Xinhua news agency, the woman was charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs. Upon conviction, she could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
