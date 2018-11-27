'Toy Story' this is not, as Aussie police bust woman for smuggling 13kg meth in toys

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Bernama) -- A United States (US) woman took ‘Toy Story’ to another level when she was busted by the authorities for allegedly ‘toying’ with illegal drugs at the Sydney airport Sunday.Stopped for baggage examination after her flight, the 37-year-old from San Francisco was found with 13kg of methamphetamine hidden inside children’s toysAustralian Border Force (ABF) personnel stumbled on 25 suspicious packages hidden inside four boxes of toys, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.According to Xinhua news agency, the woman was charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs. Upon conviction, she could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment......