Storm Usagi devastates Vietnam central, southern localities

HANOI, Nov 26 (Bernama) -- The largest economic hub in southern Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City was battered by widespread floods which left one person dead when a tree was uprooted in the city as part of the consequences of Storm Usagi, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.The storm, the ninth entering the East Sea this year, landed in coastal areas from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Ben Tre on Sunday, bringing winds measuring 40-60km/h (kilometre/hour) and gusting up to 89-102km/h along with 150mm of rainfall.Usagi has weakened into a tropical depression, but it is expect to dump another 200-300mm on Monday, prompting authorities in Ho Chi Minh City and some other provinces to close school on the day......