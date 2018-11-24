Vietjet Air launches year´s biggest promotion





HANOI, Nov 24 (Bernama) -- Vietnam’s budget carrier Vietjet Air has launched its biggest promotion of the year, themed “Love connection – Love is real touch”, with hundreds of free tickets and events between now and February 15, 2019. The programme is an international journey connecting Asian countries and territories, including Vietnam, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and mainland China, Vietjet said in a statement. The love connection journey was specially designed for those passionate about travel experiences, and interested in exploring nature, culture and society; especially those who want to actualise the dream “love is real touch”, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted Vietjet. Participants throughout Asia can join this exciting journey by sharing their love stories and expressing their wishes to reach one or more destinations in the form of an article with pictures (up to 1,000 words including at least one picture). With a fleet of more than 60 aircraft, Vietjet operates 385 flights each day. The airline has already transported more than 60 million passengers on a network featuring 93 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China’s Taiwan and Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia. The carrier plans to operate more than 120,000 flights and serve some 24.1 million passengers by the end of 2018 on a total of 39 domestic and 61 international routes.

