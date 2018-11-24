Chinese securities watchdog approves two new IPOs

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Bernama) -- China's national securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies. The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s (CSRC) announced this in a statement, according to Xinhua news agency Saturday. Auto parts producer Shanghai Sinotech Co., Ltd. and medical equipment manufacturer Jiangsu Apon Medical Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, said CSRC in the statement, without specifying the total amount of funds to be raised.

Both companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges. Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC.China is gradually switching from an approval-based IPO system to one based on registration.-- BERNAMA