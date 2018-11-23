China confirms, condemns attack on consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Bernama) -- The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed on Friday an attack against the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi in south Pakistan, and strongly condemned the terrorist attack.According to an embassy statement, all Chinese nationals in the diplomatic compound are safe. All three terrorists involved in the attack were killed.Xinhua news agency reported the embassy also expressed condolences to the families of two policemen killed during the attack.The police and security forces said they had completed an operation at the site, where several foreign missions were located......