Putin, Macron agree to continue cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, April 23 (Bernama) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed that the two countries will strive to resume the peace talks on Syria, the Kremlin said, China´s Xinhua news agency reported.

5h ago

China to commercialise 5G technology by second half of 2019

5h ago

Duchess of cambridge gives birth to third child

7h ago

Xi urges all-out rescue effort in North Korea road accident

7h ago

 

Seoul, Pyongyang reach agreement on protocol, security, media coverage for summit

SEOUL, April 23 (Bernama) -- South Korea and North Korea reached an agreement on protocol, security and media coverage for the third inter-Korean summit later this week, the Blue House of South Korea said Monday, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

 

32 Chinese killed in major traffic accident in North Korea: FM Spokesman

BEIJING, April 23 (Bernama) -- China dispatched a working group with medical experts to North Korea on Monday noon after a major road accident occurred Sunday night in the country, the Foreign Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

 
