Putin, Macron agree to continue cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, April 23 (Bernama) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed that the two countries will strive to resume the peace talks on Syria, the Kremlin said, China´s Xinhua news agency reported.

