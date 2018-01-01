Putin, Macron agree to continue cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, April 23 (Bernama) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed that the two countries will strive to resume the peace talks on Syria, the Kremlin said, China´s Xinhua news agency reported.
Seoul, Pyongyang reach agreement on protocol, security, media coverage for summit
SEOUL, April 23 (Bernama) -- South Korea and North Korea reached an agreement on protocol, security and media coverage for the third inter-Korean summit later this week, the Blue House of South Korea said Monday, China's Xinhua news agency reported.
32 Chinese killed in major traffic accident in North Korea: FM Spokesman
BEIJING, April 23 (Bernama) -- China dispatched a working group with medical experts to North Korea on Monday noon after a major road accident occurred Sunday night in the country, the Foreign Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.