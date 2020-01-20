First solar panel recycling facility in next 10 years - Yeo

Last update: 20/01/2020

Yeo Bee Yin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 -- The government is looking forward to a private company setting up a solar panel recycling centre in the next 10 years.



Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin said many people were concerned about how solar panels could be recycled since there was no recycling centre for these panels.



She said currently, a private company in Kulim, Kedah was testing at its own facility to recycle the photovoltaics (PV).



"The average lifespan of a solar panel is about 20 years and just years ago, we started mass installation of solar panels on large buildings, so we have about 10 years from now before the first disposal facility to recycle solar panels is set up.”



She said this during a public lecture on Research & Development Ecosystem and Green Technology at Universiti Sains Malaysia, here, today.



Yeo noted that most of the parts including the chemical in the solar panels were recyclable.



However, she said the government would wait for the company’s test report before any further announcement could be made on the matter.



-- BERNAMA







