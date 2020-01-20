March 2 to decide on Mohd Nazifuddin´s stay application

Last update: 20/01/2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 – The High Court today fixed March 2 to decide on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin’s application for stay of proceeding of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) lawsuit against him to seek RM37.6 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.



Lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, representing Mohd Nazifuddin, told reporters that the date was set by judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim in his chambers. Also present was lawyer Nor Asmah Adam for IRB.



“The IRB has applied for a summary judgment of its lawsuit under Order 14 of the Rules of Court 2012, but the judge has decided to hear our application for stay first. So the court set March 2 for decision (for stay application),” he said.



On April 11, last year, Mohd Nazifuddin filed an application for stay of proceeding of the case pending his appeal on the amount of additional tax assessments required to be paid by him.



The IRB via the Malaysian government filed the writ of summons against Mohd Nazifuddin on July 24, last year.



It claimed that Mohd Nazifuddin still had unpaid taxes for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017 as stated through the assessment notice dated March 15, 2019.



According to the statement of claim, Mohd Nazifuddin’s failure to pay taxes for the seven years, which should be done within 30 days from the date of the assessment notice as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, caused a 10 per cent additional payment to be imposed.



The plaintiff claimed that the defendant still failed to settle the amount within 60 days in accordance with the Act, and another compounded five per cent increase was imposed, bringing the total to RM37,644,810.73.



The amount comprises RM1,780,837.70 for the assessment year of 2011, RM6,604,851.81 (2012), RM6,279,834.41 (2013), RM4,360,278.87 (2014), RM2,074,950.76 (2015), RM2,623,943.76 (2016) and RM13,920,113.42 (2017).



Hence, the government is seeking a sum of RM37,644,810.73, with interest of five per cent per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is settled, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.



-- BERNAMA












