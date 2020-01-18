Kimanis by-election: just over 50 per cent of votes cast by noon

KIMANIS, Jan 18 -- Up till noon, a total of 50.4 per cent of voters exercised their rights in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election today, after all 19 polling centres with 68 lanes, were opened on time at 7.30am.Voting will end at 5pm this evening, with the Election Commission (EC) anticipating a 70 per cent voter turnout among 29,664 registered voters.The by-election features a one-on-one contest between Parti Warisan Sabah's (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, from Barisan Nasional (BN) - both men cast their votes at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kimanis and SK Our Lady of Fatima (M) Kampung Kelatuan respectively here, at 9am.Earlier this morning, EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun could be seen observing the voting process at three polling centres comprising SK Belatik, Papar; SK Sumbiling; and SK Viging Ulu in Bongawan.He told reporters that so far, the process was smooth without any untoward incident occurring.The EC anticipates that it will be able to announce the election result before 10pm tonight.The designated counting centre is located at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort.-- BERNAMA