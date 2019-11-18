Water supply disruption in Gombak, Hulu Selangor next week

Last update: 18/11/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 -- A total of 15 areas in Gombak and 17 in Hulu Selangor involving 22,958 registered customer accounts will experience temporary water supply disruption next week.



According to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Water Management Sdn Bhd, this is due to upgrading of the water supply system at Bukit Kanching. The 20-hour supply disruption will begin at 9 pm on Thursday, Nov 28th.



“The water supply will be opened as work is completed and is expected to be fully restored by 5 pm on Friday, Nov 29,” Air Selangor said in a a statement today.



In Gombak, the affected areas cover Aman Siara, Kampung Selayang Permai, Selayang Heights, Bandar Baru Selayang, One Sierra, Taman Bukit Idaman, Idaman Hill, Perdana Residensi, Taman Puncak Templer, Gombak district police headquarters, Taman Selayang Baru Industrial area, Taman Selayang Baru, Kampung Selayang Baru, Prima Selayang and Taman Selayang Segar.



In Hulu Selangor, it comprises Dolomite Templer, Prima Ville, Taman Mawar 355, Kampung Melayu Batu 16, Reef business centre/Tesco, Taman Setia, Kampung Sungai Samak, Rawang Perdana, Taman Setia Jaya, Massalam Industrial area, Taman Tun Perak, Taman Tun Teja, part of Bukit Rawang Putra (flat), Taman Desa Sri Bayu, Templer Saujana, the entire Templer area and Taman Kanching Jaya.



Consumers are advised to store water for use during the disruption period.



Air Selangor will also mobilise water tankers, prioritising premises with critical and urgent requirements.



-- BERNAMA






















